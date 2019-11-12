Raahi Is Here To Take You On A Magical Culinary Journey

Raahi is one gorgeous Modern Indian restaurant located in the heart of the city. The restaurant opened up recently and is a sure winner in all aspects. The menu focuses of Molecular Gastronomy, wherein the dishes have been made using regional ingredients, but the techniques involved in its preparation are quite intensive, and there's an interesting twist to every dish. The Cocktail menu is based on The Panch Tattva's (five elements) made using indigenous ingredients and quality alcohol. Their elaborate food menu has something for everyone's palate. The intricate detailing involved in every dish is quite evident in its presentation as well as taste. Some dishes that one must definitely try are Dill Leaf Rasam with Goli Baje, Textures of Mushroom, Airy Bonda, Wildness Curry, Burrata and Pesto Kulcha and Live Tempered Kadhai Paneer. Seafood Lovers have an array of options to please their palate with Coffee Cured Shrimps, Fried Sardines, Tandoori Fish Tikka and more. Other interesting dishes for non-vegetarians include Duck Do Pyaza served with Fig and Nuts Naan, Murgh Changezi with Kalongi Naan, Mutton Hussaini Curry with Green Chilli Parantha and Chicken Thukpa Ramen. Do ensure that you leave some room for dessert, as the desserts here will certainly leave you spellbound. Raahi boasts of opulence in every aspect, and their food is certainly the showstopper. A perfect amalgamation of regional ingredients which takes you on a magical culinary journey. The plating is a feast for the eyes, and there's a story behind every dish. It is indeed the caravan of gastronomic beauty and inspiration.