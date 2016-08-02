Eat, Shop And Get Inked At Raheja Arcade - Koramangala’s Original Mall

Just as you enter the shopping complex, a large forecourt opens up in front of you. The entire area is studded with budget-shopping stalls that you should look through. While you won’t find clothes to wear to work or a fancy party, you can plough through piles of export rejects to find T-shirts, shorts, skirts, and tops that you can wear at home or {at the most} for a casual outing. We also spotted a stall selling ready-made blouses of all sorts — ones with zari or mirror work. So, the next time you are in urgently in need of a saree blouse, you know where to come. Other than that, you’ll find various knick-knacks and accessories {think, hair bands, scrunchies, bags, and China-made beauty products}. Prices start at about INR 50.