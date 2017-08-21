Set in a glorious heritage bungalow, the lifestyle boutique showcases various artisan Indian brands and hosts a quaint garden-view cafe.
Shop, Eat and Gape At History At The Raintree Boutique
Set In Stone
Tucked away in a walled garden, Raintree is perhaps one of the city’s finest hidden gems as this colonial bungalow has been transformed from a dilapidated establishment to a thriving lifestyle boutique. Named after the majestic tree that covers the vast expanse, the bungalow has its share of history when it was initially owned by a British gentleman that named the property Penrhiw, translating to ‘over the hill’ in Welsh. Sold and passed down to a few Indian families since then, Raintree finally found its loving care in the hands of Jaya Velu. She set out to curate Indian brands, in a heritage space minus the commercial hype. According to Jaya, it was a conscious decision to have select Indian brands, as she wanted Raintree to reflect an experience. This way she could preserve the unique surroundings.
One-Stop-Shop
While Raintree features well-known labels such as Ritu Kumar, Anokhi and Amprapali, it is the definitive space for niche brands, whether it’s handcrafted shoes from Plum Tree, beauty products from Areev by Ally Mathan or delicate silk stoles by Christina. Raintree’s other signature concept includes holding regular and annual exhibitions that feature India’s most formidable designers. Those looking to establish a market in the south or coming back to a devoted clientele, have always made Raintree their choice. From designer Anavila Misra to Kolkata brand Byloom, and The Shop’s {Delhi-based handmade brand known for their cotton bedding, linen and apparel} annual exhibition in the city, Raintree gets high footfalls from designers, established and upcoming, throughout the year.
A Delicious Finale
As you meander from room to room, you can end your leisure trip at Raintree’s charming cafe — Cafe Marzipan. Take your pick from Spanakopitas {spinach and feta puffs} to chicken moussaka or sink your teeth into the gooey Bangalore Mud Pie and wash it down with cappuccino. The seating here may be limited, but it adds to the simplicity. As tempting as it is to lug your laptop, working here is not allowed. This makes the cafe perfect for a date with your favourite book, or the ideal end to a shopping spree.
Price: INR 500 upwards
- Nearest Metro Station: Sampige Road
