Shop, Eat and Gape At History At The Raintree Boutique

Tucked away in a walled garden, Raintree is perhaps one of the city’s finest hidden gems as this colonial bungalow has been transformed from a dilapidated establishment to a thriving lifestyle boutique. Named after the majestic tree that covers the vast expanse, the bungalow has its share of history when it was initially owned by a British gentleman that named the property Penrhiw, translating to ‘over the hill’ in Welsh. Sold and passed down to a few Indian families since then, Raintree finally found its loving care in the hands of Jaya Velu. She set out to curate Indian brands, in a heritage space minus the commercial hype. According to Jaya, it was a conscious decision to have select Indian brands, as she wanted Raintree to reflect an experience. This way she could preserve the unique surroundings.