Need An Escape From The City? This Beautiful Property In Palani Hills Is Perfect

A charming garden hotel with just seven rooms, each done up uniquely, the Rajakkad Estate is a tranquil spot, far from the hustle-bustle. Once the summer palace for Kerala’s royalty, The Pallam Palace, that sits at the heart of the Rajakkad Estate, was uprooted from its original spot and set amidst the Palani Hills of Tamil Nadu.The Nelliyampathy Hills, in Kerala, surround the understated mansion, and the architecture is typical of what we see in heritage buildings from Kerala -- canopy roofs crafted from red tiles, elegant wooden pillars, and crisscrossing beam and carved panels.



You can spend days discovering the forests and coffee estates that cover the Palani Hills. Each room here has been made comfortable without disturbing the authenticity of the structure. White walls and black oxide floors go beautifully with the woodwork that surrounds. And you can snuggle behind luxurious quilts while catching up on your beauty sleep or reading.



When the hunger pangs come calling, you can head over to the in-house restaurant that puts up gourmet food, much of it made from produce found around the estate grounds. South Indian, Continental, and Mediterranean flavours rule the menu. And, of course, you can sip on surplus cups of freshly-ground coffee.



To get to the Rajakkad Estate, you will have to travel to Dindigul, which is just outside the city of Madurai, and drive up 1000 meters above sea level to reach the foothills of the Western Ghats.

