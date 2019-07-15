Immerse Yourself In A Royal Treat With Rajasthani Food At These Restaurants In The City

If the very thought of Dal Bati makes your mouth water and kicks off those hunger pangs, then Dal Bati Corner has got your back. Located in Tippasandra, Dal Bati corner is a quaint little shop that only dal bati and a few varieties of chai. They serve DB full plate which includes four pieces of Batis, one bowl dal, one Churma Ladoo, tomato chutney and one glass of Chaas priced at INR 109. If you really can't eat the whole plate by yourself, they also serve DB half plate and DB crushed priced at INR 69 and 49 respectively. They also serve extra Bati, Churma Ladoo and Chaas. Their Khulhad Chai is a must try here and is priced at INR 15 per glass.

