Make Your Bedroom A Royal Suite With Linen From This Rajasthani Textiles Store

We’re always on the lookout for dreamy home linens, and this quest led us to a store on Commercial Street. Head to this Rajasthani textile store to glam up your space with elephant patterns and indigo colours. From bedsheets and blankets to sofa covers, they have a variety of designs and colours for every mood and occasion. Pick up Paisley printed bedsheets and pair it with Kalamkari designs. Mostly sold in cotton fabrics, this is a great option for summer nights.

Apart from Rajasthani style home linen, the store sells quirky quilts and bedding that resembles stuff from Bombay Dyeing (we’re not so sure about the standard of quality though!) in case you want to pick up fun prints without burning a hole in your pocket. They also sell bedspreads and sheets for kids with prints of Ben10 and Chota Bheem, which should be sufficient to put your kids to bed. Starting at INR 200 for a single bedsheet, this will become your favourite haunt.

