Stock Up On Stationery And Craft Supplies From This Store In Jeevan Bhima Nagar

Head to Ramdev Mart located in Jeevan Bhima Nagar and hoard on craft supplies and stationery. Be it scrapbook supplies or paints find them all under one roof. We are talking about poster colours, acrylic paint tubes, oil paints and brushes of different sizes. Find craft supplies such as yarn, felt and glitter string, jute ropes, blackboard cards and stickers of different kinds for your next scrapbook or your child's school project. If you are looking for coloured papers and chart papers in different colours, you can pick them up from Ramdev Mart. Stock up on supplies such as sharpeners, pens, pencils, and erasers from brands like Maped, Deli and Camlin among others. The prices here start at INR 30 and varies depending on what you are looking for.

Shop for canvases in different sizes for your next masterpiece. As you walk around, spot feathers, plastic leaves, mirror pieces in the shape of diamonds, squares, and circles, glitter and sequins in different colours. Not just stationery and craft supplies, you can head here to shop for party supplies within a budget. If you are throwing a party for your child's birthday or actually just about anything, shop the decor essentials at this store. Think party poppers, paper lanterns, strings, balloons in shapes of heart with polka dots, masks, party hats, and even tiaras. They also stock up on greeting cards for every occasion that you can pick up for a birthday, an anniversary or any other special day. Find clocks, home decor items such as vases, idols, dreamcatchers and decorative boxes at this store.

