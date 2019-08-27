This Theatre Auditorium In JP Nagar Is An Iconic Cultural Spot In The City

Ranga Shankara is an iconic spot to soak in the culture of the city. The auditorium was inaugurated in 2004 by Arundati Nag in remembrance of her late husband Shankar Nag who was a famous Kannada actor. A popular theatre auditorium in JP Nagar, the folks running the place believe in the ‘A Play A Day’ philosophy. Hosting 400 plays every year, you can expect a diverse range of productions that cater to a variety of theatre enthusiasts and age groups. The annual theatre festival Ranga Shankara hosts is a culmination of plays from across the country, giving the audience their pick from the various options available.

If you think you might not enjoy theatre and that it’s becoming an obsolete art form, head here to change your mind after watching a play. The acoustics and interiors are designed in such a way that even a whisper can be carried to the last row. If you’re hungry, you can even get some snacks at the cafe in Rangashankara ‘Anju’s Cafe’ that serves yummy sabudana vadas and chai as you wait for the gates to open. Considered a safe space, the venue its arms wide to folks from the minority communities through events and forums.