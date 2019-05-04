Raspberry Kinda Love!

Raspberry Oreo Cheesecake. I found this amazing cheesecake at Smoke House Deli last week in Indira Nagar! Let's keep it simple and very straight forward. If you have a sweet tooth and can stand the tangy raspberry flavours mixed with smooth oreo, this would make you really happy. (No kidding!) It would melt in your mouth and instantly make you beg for more! And the presentation! Oh, the presentation! Totally grammable and worth all your money. ⭐