Raw Mango's New Collection Offers Benarasi Sarees with Temple Motifs

The campaign for Three Shuttles has been shot against the backdrop of our fair city, which has seen plenty of changes across ages: from dynasties to digital entrepreneurship. The shoot shows couples across ages, professions and backgrounds (keeping true to Garg’s style of always shooting with real people) where the women are seen wearing rich Raw Mango drapes, while the men wear personal pieces of their clothing. The idea, according to Raw Mango’s note on the new collection is to “provoke curiosity about garment origins and identity in a rapidly changing India.”