In his new collection of sarees, Sanjay Garg brings together the richness of Varanasi with the opulence of temple architecture. And the campaign’s been shot in Bangalore too!
Raw Mango's New Collection Offers Benarasi Sarees with Temple Motifs
- Available Online
- Nearest Metro Station: M.G. Road
Shortcut
On a temple run
Three Shuttles is a collection of silk sarees that are influenced by the architecture of temples in South India. Temple architecture pre-dates the Mughal dynasty, the influences of whose aesthetics and design can be seen on motifs used in Benarasi sarees. Three shuttles instead draws inspiration from South Indian temple motifs. The sarees have been woven by artisans in Varanasi using the ancient technique of the three shuttle with an interlocking weft resulting in a solid border, a separately woven body and tie-dyed pallu. Expect signature Sanjay Garg colours, restraint design and oodles of elegance.
Ooru love
The campaign for Three Shuttles has been shot against the backdrop of our fair city, which has seen plenty of changes across ages: from dynasties to digital entrepreneurship. The shoot shows couples across ages, professions and backgrounds (keeping true to Garg’s style of always shooting with real people) where the women are seen wearing rich Raw Mango drapes, while the men wear personal pieces of their clothing. The idea, according to Raw Mango’s note on the new collection is to “provoke curiosity about garment origins and identity in a rapidly changing India.”
- Available Online
- Nearest Metro Station: M.G. Road
Comments (0)