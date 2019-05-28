An Element Of Surprise In Their Food Is What Ulavacharu Brings To The Table

What Makes It Awesome?

Ulavacharu's inception was an effort towards attending a void that was prevalent in every metropolitan decorated with multi cuisines and themed restaurants, that is the longing for authentic regional Telugu food. "Oorlo Chesinavi Swargan La Untai" (Food Cooked in Hometown is Heaven) is what all the foodies cry in unison. Ulavacharu to cater to this very need for delicious food blended with the tradition that takes their history forward with them. Hailing from the land of Andhra they welcome everyone with the warmth of hospitality imbibed in culture and the honour we truly deserve. Their very popular complimentary represent the bond of love they exchange. Authenticity with an element of surprise in their food is what they bring to the table.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

