Biryani, Chettinad Chicken Or Manchurian: Make It A Party At Your Desk With This Delivery Service

This food delivery company is great for office lunches and impromptu parties. Called Ready Bowl, they pride themselves on making the food only from natural masalas. And what is on offer you ask? Well, mostly biryani and everything divine that goes with it. Not really your calorie-counter and weight-watchers menu. Another reason we utterly love it! Ergo, we found before ourselves on a fine Tuesday afternoon, Chicken Special Biryani, Boneless Chicken Biryani, Mutton Biryani, Chettinad Chicken Fry, Chicken 65 and Chicken Masala Gravy. Oh! And Boneless Apollo Fish thrown in for good measure too.

The Special Biryani, with delicious succulent pieces of chicken, was a tad too spicy, but with water on hand, it’s quite a change from what we’re used to. The boneless version is great for cheaters who think being vegetarian means getting the unmistakable flavour of meat in the rice, but what we really liked most was the Mutton Biryani. Mixed with raita and salan, it hit all the right spots.