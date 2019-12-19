Ready Bowl focuses on biryani and meat. Currently servicing only tech and industrial zones, the CBD might miss out on this one.
Biryani, Chettinad Chicken Or Manchurian: Make It A Party At Your Desk With This Delivery Service
- Price for two: ₹ 300
- Available Online
Shortcut
At Your Workstep
This food delivery company is great for office lunches and impromptu parties. Called Ready Bowl, they pride themselves on making the food only from natural masalas. And what is on offer you ask? Well, mostly biryani and everything divine that goes with it. Not really your calorie-counter and weight-watchers menu. Another reason we utterly love it! Ergo, we found before ourselves on a fine Tuesday afternoon, Chicken Special Biryani, Boneless Chicken Biryani, Mutton Biryani, Chettinad Chicken Fry, Chicken 65 and Chicken Masala Gravy. Oh! And Boneless Apollo Fish thrown in for good measure too.
The Special Biryani, with delicious succulent pieces of chicken, was a tad too spicy, but with water on hand, it’s quite a change from what we’re used to. The boneless version is great for cheaters who think being vegetarian means getting the unmistakable flavour of meat in the rice, but what we really liked most was the Mutton Biryani. Mixed with raita and salan, it hit all the right spots.
Side Bar
While the biryanis are single-meal dishes {with quantity to really feed three ravenous eaters}, the side dishes too need a special mention, especially if you choose to have plain rice or rotis with them. Try the Chettinad Chicken Fry for its spicy, even piquant flavour or the Chicken 65 which goes into Andhra spice territory. We liked the Chicken Masala Gravy too, but it was a bit too greasy. Apollo Fish wins first place for freshness. Again, in the Andhra-style, this one is quite like the Indo-Chinese Manchurian. We’re impressed by the quantity and price of the food there. High on oil, spice and options, it’s great comfort food after a long meeting. Or before one!
#LBBTip
You can order all the food only in half or full kilos, so make sure you’re ordering for a whole lot of people. If you’re not in their delivery zones, call 9483443443, they might just help you out anyway.
When: 10am-10pm; closed on Mondays
Price: INR 500 for two
