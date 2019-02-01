Get Ready To Be Farzi-fied All Over Again!

Farzi café is known for bringing out the best in Indian Cuisine. I have always been a fan for the unique delicacies curated at Farzi Café. The new menu is remarkable when it comes to creating the best experience for the diners. It comprises of many interesting dishes. If you thought tomato soup is old school, wait till you try out the Artisanal Tomato Soup poured over Garlic Rusk topped with Basil Gel served at Farzi Café. My favourite from the Tapas menu is the Burrata Tokri Chaat with Dhokla Sponge. It reminds me of their authentic, flavourful chaats served back home in Delhi. One cannot miss the Assorted Poppadom Stacks with four types of dips. Non-vegetarians will surely relish salt and pepper chicken wings with Blue Cheese Raita. For the mains, I'd recommend Ratatouille Pav Bhaji. Maska Focaccia is served with bhaji garnished with finely chopped fresh onions, masala butter and sev. The desserts are heavenly. I usually like to share desserts but not in case of Upside-down Black Sesame and Jaggery Ice Cream blended with Almond Chikki Crumb which makes it crunchy. The deconstructed Lemon Tart is equally good if not better. It is impossible to choose one over the other. It was an exceptional culinary experience at Farzi Café.