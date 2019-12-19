If you are feeling lazy to cook, then get yourself a lunch ordered from Red Box. I got for myself a Combo meal, which came packed in this attractive red box. An Indo Chinese takeaway and delivery outlet. The food taste was decent. The rice quantity was enough for 2 people. In Frame: Combo Meal 'Schezwan fried rice with Chilli Chicken.
Red Box Will Get Your Lunch Sorted On A Lazy Day
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 400
- Delivery Available
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 400
- Delivery Available
Comments (0)