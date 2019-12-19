Red Box Will Get Your Lunch Sorted On A Lazy Day

Fast Food Restaurants

The Red Box

HSR, Bengaluru
4.6
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

3/1, 14th Cross, 6th Sector, HSR, Bengaluru

What Makes It Awesome?

If you are feeling lazy to cook, then get yourself a lunch ordered from Red Box. I got for myself a Combo meal, which came packed in this attractive red box. An Indo Chinese takeaway and delivery outlet. The food taste was decent. The rice quantity was enough for 2 people. In Frame: Combo Meal 'Schezwan fried rice with Chilli Chicken.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

