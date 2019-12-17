Red Tomato: An All New Italian Restaurant In Jayanagar

Are you craving for Italian cuisine? Are you looking to indulge in that perfect pizza which will melt in your mouth and bring a smile to your face? Then Red Tomato is where you need to head to, to satisfy all those cravings. This newly opened restaurant in Jayanagar is beautifully done up in pristine white decor and all the plants and microgreens add a natural splash of green. Their menu is pretty extensive and has an array of soups, salads and appetizers. But, their pizzas are what you need to try. Their Death By Pizza is pizza on a pizza. Yes, you read that right. A large thin crust box-shaped pizza is topped with a round pizza. Fancy right? Also, this gigantic pizza being true to its name can easily suffice for 4 to 5 people. Keen on trying a triangle-shaped pizza? Then Red Tomato's Whoppers will fulfil that want. Apart from this, they have Crust Stuffed Pizzas, Sour Dough Pizzas, Deep Dish and Thin Crust pizzas. Also, their Bruschetta is delicious! They have two options available, one being the classic Tomato Bruschetta and the other is the Cottage Cheese Bruschetta which is tossed in Basil Pesto and tastes fantastic. The Corn and Spinach Calzone is another melt in the mouth appetizer that's worth trying. Have you seen a Live Pasta that's made in a Cheese Wheel? Well then, you'll see the Chef here create magic in a Cheese Wheel. The deep sunken bowl-like crater in the cheese wheel is heated will a blowtorch which melts the cheese on the inside and gives it a smoky flavour and aroma. A generous amount of fettuccine or spaghetti is added to this, along with the preferred sauce, herbs and vegetables. Voila! You have a spectacular dish made right in front of you. To end things on a sweet note, there are plenty of desserts on the menu like Death By Chocolate, Tiramisu, Cheesecake with Blueberry Compote, Lemon Panna Cotta etc. Hence, if you're looking for an overall experience that encompasses a beautiful ambience, great service and delicious food, then Red Tomato is the perfect Italian restaurant for you.