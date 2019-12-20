Refrigeration Less & More Of Firewood Cooking To Experience Rustic Flavours, Drop By Now!

Kothanur Kitchen 2.0: Beside the lake, on a thatched hut with a completely rustic environment lies this place called Kothanur Kitchen. To Perfect the old tasty recipes and add more authenticity, these people do not have a refrigerator, hence everything is cooked fresh on Firewood. Yes, every dish is cooked on Firewood. Starting with the goat brain fry which is too amazing, where slight pepper and coriander indulgence with a soft brain is absolutely perfect. Another Tamil delicacy here is the Kallakki, it is neither an Omelette nor a half boil, but somewhere in the middle. It's very well toasted on the outside. Mutton Chops is clearly a fantastic Nati style dish, This one is peppered a lot and cooked to perfection. Boti Masala is unforgettable, the soft intestine still lingers on my tongue. Kozhi Fry or chicken fry is one of a kind. Kebabs are pretty normal. Kerala Coin parotas are made softly and served with Nati Kozhi Saaru. A Saaru is a dish similar to sambar, but more liquidy. This country chicken saaru is aesthetic, very well cooked peices of Nati Kozhi and the perfect flavour of Chicken which had emitted the juices right from the beginning. Lastly, we had mutton Biryani which has juicy chunks of marinated mutton, cooked with jeera samba rice in a proper tamizh way.