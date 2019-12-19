Get-Together With Friends: Relax And Get Energised Here With Amazing Games

Need a place to relax and unwind? Come down here for the amazing games they have. Games like Foose ball to VR games, you can find everything under one roof including Bowling and indoor cricket. Games like Teenage mutant Ninja turtles, Pacman come from out childhood and still be the best. One can also experience completing missions on a Batmobile, ride a Harley and race through people. Shoot your enemies to reach a destination, well in virtually of course. Bowling is also cool here, one can play indoor cricket with a machine squirting the ball at you. The best part here are the VR games of Jurassic park and that of a Roller Coaster.