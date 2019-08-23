Relax, Rejuvenate, Shop & Eat In An Old School Style Here

Go Native is just not a restaurant, this is the place Relax, Rejenuvate, Shop and Eat healthily in a Native Old school way with a style. The Store here has a stunning collection of wooden collectables and showpieces. Fashion enthusiasts can divulge into their amazing collection from the boutique. Organic ingredients like coffee, rasam powders and many other naturally grown rice etc can be availed at the store. At the restaurant, they have the farm to table concept. All the ingredients are grown at a nearby farm in Nandi Hills. The Mushroom, Potato and coriander soup is something amazing which I had. Mushroom lovers, this is the spot to hit on. For Salads, we recommend the Apple, Fennel and Lentil Salad which had the right proportions of all. Baked Assorted Bread rolls is an oil-less dish which is perfectly made with subtle spice. Mini-Burger slider is a fantastic appetiser, where the Burger Buns hint some spice with a patty which has a vegetable-only base. Mix grain thalipet with falafel is one good fusion of Mediterranean dish with local ingredients. For Main Course, Black and Red Rice Cheela or Kempakki Masala Doe-se are a must-try which is perfectly spiced and something new. Whole wheat pizza with a thin crust and cheese is something one cannot miss. This is called eating a healthy pizza. Nariyal Choley Biryani is a flavourful Biryani with mild spices. The Desserts here are amazing. The humble Mysore Pak with lemon cream is something interesting for the pallet. The Gulab Jamun pudding with Avacado kalakand is very innovative and a perfectly executed dessert. One of the best had.