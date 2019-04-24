Unleash Your Inner Artist With Supplies From One Of The Oldest Art Stores In Town

If you’re an artist (be it professional, budding or amateur), we’re guessing you're already be a regular at The Reliance Stationery Mart. Started in 1948 by Krishnamurthy and currently managed by his son, S.K Rajkumar, the Commercial Street store has been supplying painters with everything from easels to varnishes.

Sourced from across the country, their quality products attracts a steady stream of customers and have been used by almost three generations of artists so far. Pick from paints (in tubes, cakes, cans, bottles, and even water colour pencils) ranging from acrylics and oils to watercolours, neatly stacked according to shade. Also on offer are canvas boards, easels, brushes of various sizes and bristle compositions, palette knives, glow in the dark colours, graphite drawing sets, shading pencils and sketch books along with imported products from brands such as Derwent and Daler-Rowney.

Walk around and you will spy interesting art materials like earth tone pencils, skin tint pencils (because all skin tones are beautiful), pastel pencils, and even finishing spray to avoid smudging. Painters can choose from a range of varnishes and mediums for paints, which include Clear Picture Varnish, Damar Varnish, Purified Poppy Oil, Ox Gall Solution and Gum Arabic Solution, among others.

With inputs from Roshni Jacob