Wedding Shopping Getting Out Of Hand? Rent Lehengas From These Stores And Never Repeat An Outfit Again

Not only can you rent out the perfect bridal gown with crystal, lace and trims or the lehenga of your dreams with rich and intricate details, you can even find accessories to exactly match your outfit. Trust us when we say it’s the real deal here at TDB. Prices start from INR 250 and can go up to above INR 12,500 and beyond. Also, if you have clothes lying around at home that you don’t use anymore, you can rent it here and make money off it!

