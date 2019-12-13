Online Stores Where You Can Sell, Buy And Rent Your Clothes

Honestly, why would you want to blow up a fortune on a dress that you are going to wear it once? Well, the folks at Flyrobe get your point and that’s why they rent out ethnic wear, gowns, suits and blazers that are on fleek. Pick out your outfit of the day, enter details like size, rental period (usually between 4 and 8 days), and then proceed to check out where you enter your shipping details and whatnot. The price here for ladies starts at as low as INR 199 (for a four-day rental period) for a blouse while for men it starts at INR 149 (four-day rental period) for a churidar.

