On A Lookout For Breakfast Options On The Weekends? This Place Got You Covered

After having an amazing collection of cocktails, the reservoir in Koramangala now serves a breakfast menu on weekends starting at 8 am. Featuring one of the most Instagram worthy food from English breakfast plates to wholesome American breakfast with pancakes and waffles. Eggilicious items with a variety of omelettes, cut fruits and another option. A must try is the hot chocolate and espresso latte. A variety of health shakes for the gym freaks. Everything for everyone! The Reservoire is a calm quiet place for that hangover as well as Bangalores lit mornings.