On A Lookout For Breakfast Options On The Weekends? This Place Got You Covered

img-gallery-featured
Pubs

The Reservoire

Koramangala, Bengaluru
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Opp. Bonsouth, 60 Feet Road, 5th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

After having an amazing collection of cocktails, the reservoir in Koramangala now serves a breakfast menu on weekends starting at 8 am. Featuring one of the most Instagram worthy food from English breakfast plates to wholesome American breakfast with pancakes and waffles. Eggilicious items with a variety of omelettes, cut fruits and another option. A must try is the hot chocolate and espresso latte. A variety of health shakes for the gym freaks. Everything for everyone! The Reservoire is a calm quiet place for that hangover as well as Bangalores lit mornings.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

Pubs

The Reservoire

Koramangala, Bengaluru
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Opp. Bonsouth, 60 Feet Road, 5th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

image-map-default