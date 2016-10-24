Beer, French Crepes Or Punjabi Khana: Where To Eat Around Forum Mall

img-gallery-featured

Planning a day of shopping at Forum Mall? Well, while you’re at it, why not make a day of it and pack in a nice meal as well? And no, we don’t mean the ever-bustling food court. Scattered around the mall are quite a few restaurants and pubs where you can head to when the hunger pangs hit you after all that splurging. Whether you’re craving good old Punjabi food, pub grub or just some beer to guzzle on, there’s plenty here to sort you out. All within walking distance, too!

LBB’s Loving 

Truffles

Readers’ Vote

Whooppeezz

Truffles

A popular hangout spot among many in the hood, their menu has everything from sandwiches and heavy mains to milkshakes and desserts. We swear by the Lamb Cheese Burst Burger and the sinful Chicken Cordon Bleu {chicken rolled around salami and cheese, and crumb fried}. If the Ferrero Rocher cold coffee proves to be too heavy for you, there’s Irish Coffee or even cakes and tarts to sell the deal. Read more about it here.

Cafes

Truffles

4.5

28, 4th B Cross, 5th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Punjab Grill

Known to recreate traditional favourites in a richer and modern avatar, the restaurant has classic dishes like Sarson Da Saag and Raan E Sikandari along with specials {think Salmon Tikka and Tandoori Duck}. While you’re at it, add on one of their house specialty cocktails like Khooni Chameli {an Indian version of Bloody Mary} or Mirch Mumtaz {vodka with orange juice, green chilly and black salt}.

Casual Dining

Punjab Grill

4.0

SJR Primus, Ground Floor, 1, Opp. Forum Mall, 7th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Dice N Dine

With a collection of over 400 games, Dice N Dine lets you unwind with good old board games while you tuck in to their starter platters or light eats like nachos and Chicken Popcorn. Apart from all-time favourites like Scrabble and Pictionary, they also have European games like The Settlers of Catlan and Ticket to Ride. Want something more filling while you concentrate on that game? Go for their sizzlers or Italian dishes {Chicken Risotto or Lasagna}.

Cafes

Dice N Dine

4.2

71 & 72, Industrial Layout, JNC Road, 5th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Fenny's Lounge And Kitchen

Pick the rooftop seating with its shack-like decor and sit back for an evening of upbeat vibes and great food. Their Lamb & Sundried Tomato Pizza or the Fenny’s Chicken Sizzler are what you can try here, paired with your choice of cocktails. Or make it a feast of sorts and order a round of starters — Lyonnaise Mushroom, Fried Chicken Wings, Crispy and Cheese Prawns, and perhaps some Baked Crab!

Bars

Fenny's Lounge & Kitchen

4.3

115, 3rd Floor, Opp. Raheja Arcade, 7th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Whooppeez

Super-cheesy pizzas with a thick, downy base is what you can sink your teeth into at Whooppeezz. Their Mama’s Chicken Pizza is our pick, with its topping of roasted chicken chunks, sauteed mushrooms, onions and basil leaves. Want pizzas with a twist? Try their Eggizza {an egg pizza with slices of boiled egg} or the Whooppeezzoo, a double base pizza with two layers of cheese and a whole lot of toppings! Pastas, light eats, desserts and drinks also feature in the menu along with value-for-money combos. Read more about it here.

Casual Dining

Whooppeezz

4.0

113, 80 Feet Road, 7th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Gilly's Restobar

Just a short walk away from Forum Mall, this one’s a neighbourhood favourite for its upbeat vibes, retro music and pocket-friendly menu. Order yourself a pitcher of beer and pair it up with their fiery Guntur Chicken Tikka or the Chilli Soya Pork Spare Ribs. Oh, and happy hours to look out for on weekdays!

Pubs

Gilly's Restobar

4.1

91, JNC Road, 5th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Harry's Bar+Cafe

Recently reopened in a bigger and better avatar, Harry’s has interesting cocktails and delicious bar food to sample while you soak in the cheery ambience and music. Pick their Blood on the Rooftop drink which comes with a good dose of red wine along with four spirits, promising you quite the boozy start you need. Dig into the Smoking Hot Sausages and the Pattaya Beach Fish Fingers here before turning to their juicy Peppered Tenderloin Steak with mashed potato. For a sweet ending, pick the Drunken Volcano Cake. Read more about it here.

Bars

Harry's Bar + Cafe

4.2

SJR Primus, 1st Floor, 1, Koramangala, Bengaluru

image-map-default