Beer, French Crepes Or Punjabi Khana: Where To Eat Around Forum Mall

Planning a day of shopping at Forum Mall? Well, while you’re at it, why not make a day of it and pack in a nice meal as well? And no, we don’t mean the ever-bustling food court. Scattered around the mall are quite a few restaurants and pubs where you can head to when the hunger pangs hit you after all that splurging. Whether you’re craving good old Punjabi food, pub grub or just some beer to guzzle on, there’s plenty here to sort you out. All within walking distance, too!

LBB’s Loving

Truffles

Readers’ Vote

Whooppeezz