A short walk from Jyoti Nivas, this place is great when you want to knock back a few cold ones in the company of your pals. A mug of beer comes at about INR 100 here and they even serve Geist. You can pair this with class bar nibbles like Peanut Masala, Jalapeno Cheese Bites, and Chilly Chicken. They have great deals during Happy Hours so you can look forward to that too!

