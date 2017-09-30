MTR, Toit : Restaurants That Put Bangalore On The Map

Ranked among Asia’s Top 50 restaurants by S Pellegrino Best Restaurant list in 2013, Karavalli showcases all that is good and pure about South India’s many culinary traditions. It was here that the Gateway hotel started the concept of local cuisine and with Chef Naren Thimmaiah at the helm, things haven’t changed since 1990. In fact, Thimmaiah still ensures that the ingredients are actually sourced from the native regions — in this case, the coast. So expect smoked Kachampuli from Kerala, toddy vinegar from Goa and Kundapur coconuts for their firm white flesh. Order up plates of their Neer Dosa or Idiyappams {string hoppers} and pair it with their Kori Gassi or their Allapuzha Meen Curry. For the best of Coorg, order Koli Barthad — chef’s mother’s own recipe! If you prefer not to take such tough decisions, sign up for their thalis that feature the best they have.

