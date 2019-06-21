Looking to spend quality time with family? When you’re done with all that shopping at Forum Mall, skip the Transit food court with its basic Sagars and roll stalls. Instead, head to stand-alone restaurants in the mall with great food and drinks to make memories and discuss your favourite buys from the shopping session.
Head To These Restaurants After Shopping
Toscano
Even though it’s located in a mall, the Toscano here has a vibrant ambience which is bound to make you forget you’re sitting in a mall. The pasta, thin crust pizza and lamb chops are winners here. If you plan on chowing down here, we’d suggest trying the buffet. The tiramisu for dessert ends the meal on a good note.
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
Salt
Salt serves up interesting flavours and combinations. Begin with the Paneer Tikka and Lasooni Prawns that are cooked on a traditional clay pot in roasted garlic. For the mains, try the signature Black Daal with fresh rotis or naans. End your meal with the jamun tiramisu for a modern twist on traditional food.
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
Haagen Dazs
You can never go wrong with Haagen Dazs dessert parlour. Get your dose of chocolate with their double scoops of Choc Choc chips, Chocolate Midnight Cookies and just plain old chocolate. The waffles, brownies and pancakes with a dollop of your favourite ice cream flavour is just the cherry on the cake.
- Price for two: ₹ 800
Smoor
A chocolate lover’s paradise, Smoor offers chocolate in many forms. Spend gloomy days here drinking hot chocolate. The Belgian Classic is the perfect choice for those of you who have a sweet tooth, but for those who prefer bitter and spicy flavours -- try the Ghana Classic and Spiced Belgium Chocolate.
- Price for two: ₹ 900
Rajdhani
Rajdhani is a great spot for vegetarians. Even though it’s in the Transit food court, we suggest going here. Serving Rajasthani food, the daal baati churma, kadi and other gravies paired with rice and Indian breads will fill you up without burning a hole in your pocket. Be sure to try the Jalebis here.
- Price for two: ₹ 900
Comments (0)