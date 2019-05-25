Worried about what to do for bae on her birthday? Or where to take your parents for their anniversary? Look no further than UB City on Vittal Mallya road. Considered to be one of the fancier malls in the city, their curation of restaurants will guarantee you have a good time!
From Dim Sum To Dal Makhani, Head To UB City For Fancy Meals!
Shiro
Popularly known for making great sushi, Shiro in UB City is a great date spot. Vegetarians can pick the summery fresh avocado and ice burg lettuce sushi while the non-vegetarians can choose from Red Snapper and prawns. They even have amazing dim sums like mushroom, cream cheese and chicken in hot basil sauce.
- Price for two: ₹ 3000
Sriracha
Sriracha is a pan-Asian restaurant that is popular for its signature cuisines. Try the Wild Mushroom Purple Dumplings, sushi and dim sums, green papaya salad and Banana Blossom Salad that comes with chicken and spiced peanuts. Be sure to try the Maki Roll, an uramaki roll with cream cheese.
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
Cafe Noir
Cafe Noir is a fancy cafe that’ll make you feel like you’re on the streets of Paris. The Croque Madame that’s served with a side of fries and Ratatouille on the menu are classes French classics. Their quick bites like quiche, and crepes, and desserts like tiramisu and eclairs are to die for.
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
Fava
Book a table at Fava for extravagant food and a memorable evening. Popular for Mediterranean food, the place is bright and modern but still rustic and charming. Try the stir-fry black risotto and chocolate fondant for dessert. Enjoy their open space and live music while spending time with friends and family here.
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
Rasovara
The good folks at Khandani Rajdhani thali restaurants give us Rasovara in UB City. With a twist in traditional foods, you get dhokla, vada pav, rajma chawal and chole bhature here. Those of you who are vegetarian will be pampered here since the restaurant is also purely vegetarian.
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
