Italian, Beer And Single-Origin Coffee: Where To Eat Around Maharaja Signal In Koramangala

With cafes, restaurants and pocket-friendly pubs, Koramangala is an all-time favourite when it comes to night-outs and catch-up sessions with your gang. But, if you thought the famous JNC Road is the most happening area in the hood, we might just prove you wrong. While the lane has its share of foodie spots, if you’re looking for an alternate location to head to in Koramangala, look no further than Maharaja Signal! Just a walk away from Sony Signal, the area has everything from cafes and breakfast spots to pubs and a microbrewery. Go ahead, set destination to Maharaja Signal and head out, folks!

LBB’s Loving

Nasi And Mee

Readers’ Vote

The Fat Fanny’s Cafe