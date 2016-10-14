Italian, Beer And Single-Origin Coffee: Where To Eat Around Maharaja Signal In Koramangala

With cafes, restaurants and pocket-friendly pubs, Koramangala is an all-time favourite when it comes to night-outs and catch-up sessions with your gang. But, if you thought the famous JNC Road is the most happening area in the hood, we might just prove you wrong. While the lane has its share of foodie spots, if you’re looking for an alternate location to head to in Koramangala, look no further than Maharaja Signal! Just a walk away from Sony Signal, the area has everything from cafes and breakfast spots to pubs and a microbrewery. Go ahead, set destination to Maharaja Signal and head out, folks!

Sporting an understated and hip decor, this South East Asian eatery has a menu that includes everything from Chinese and Thai to Singaporean and Malay. So, while you check out the doodles and the lampshades made of wooden crates, there’s Prawn Har Gow {steamed shrimp dumplings}, Satays, Char Siu, Pad Thai and N & M Nasi Goreng {Malaysian fried rice} to tuck into. Finish off with desserts like Chendol {a Malaysian special} or Red Ruby, a Thai sweet treat. Read more about it here.

974, 80 Feet Road, 4th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

Spicy cocktails and alcohol-infused dishes are what take centrestage here, while the quirky decor {think bulbs in mason jars and tea pots hanging from suspended ladders} adds to the cheery ambience. The #SoTo Corn on the Cob {with a drizzle of vodka and spice mix} is what you can start with before turning your attention to Cheesy Samosas and the Classic Beef Burger. While you’re at it, go on and pair it up with the Sotally Spice cocktail. Read more about it here.

769, 80 Feet Road, 4th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

Rock music, beer and good ol’ comfort food like Cheesy French Fries and Chilli Chicken — what more would you want for a great night out in the hood? Add on some budget cocktails and delicious coastal dishes {think Prawn Masala Fry} if you want to take the weekend celebrations up a notch. Along with some karaoke fun, perhaps {they have Karaoke Nights on Sundays}? Read more about it here.

3, 2nd Floor, 80 Feet Road, 4th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

While Whitefield folks might have been heartbroken to hear about Hanoi’s relocation, the restaurant opened in the buzzing hood of Koramangala {near Maharaja Signal, too!}, much to the joy of people around the area. While we’re fans of their creamy Sup Tom Bi Do {pumpkin cream soup} and Tom Xao Tieu Toi {pepper garlic prawns}, what you must try here is their Caphe Sua aka Vietnamese filter coffee. Authentic and as close to the real beverage as possible, it is served with the coffee dripping from the filter, to be mixed with the condensed milk and savoured.

7, Ground Floor, 80 Feet Road, Koramangala, Bengaluru

Can’t do without a sumptuous thali? Head here and you won’t be disappointed. Staying true to its name, they offer quite a spread that begins with the welcome drink {buttermilk} and goes on to include starters {think tandoori pineapple and veg cutlets}, main course {everything from dal and paneer to karela, and gobi masala make an appearance here}, Indian breads and rice. And, portions of halwa, shrikhand and rasgullas to end your sumptuous meal on a sweet note.

612/1, Lotus Building, 80 Feet Road, 4th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

One among the handful of microbreweries in Koramangala, Prost is done up with a rustic, industrial design and offers seasonal brews along with a pick of regulars. While the Fruit Cider {made with Himachal apples} is known for its sweet and slightly spicy notes, stout lovers can go for Burnt Stone which brings together coffee and chocolate notes along with a dash of caramel. On the food front, start off with Potato Skins loaded with cheese before you tuck into slices of their Wildling Mushroom Pizza. Going in a group? Their platter options are a great choice.

749, Near Maharaja Hotel, 80 Feet Road, 4th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

The folks at Third Wave Coffee Roasters go that extra mile to cater to your love for the beverage. Using freshly roasted, single origin coffee beans {from plantations across the state}, your coffee fix is brewed with different methods like aeropress, French press, chemex, syphon or pour over. Pick from your favourite version {they have everything from espresso and latte to flat white and mocha} and sit back to sip on your cuppa, made just the way you like it. Apart from breakfast dishes, they have sandwiches, salads and crepes to go with your drink.

984, 80 Feet Road, 4th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

Offering bottled beer from around 14 countries, this one’s a haven for beer enthusiasts. Their selection of beer cocktails {think Beerjito and Beer Rita} is bound to catch your attention if you’re looking for something different. The Falafel and Tzatziki make for a light start to your drinking spree to be followed up with Butter Garlic Prawns. They also have desi options like Vada Pav and Dal Makhani. Don’t forget to ask the staff for recommendations on food pairings with your brew. Read more about Beer Cafe here.

33, 80 Feet Main Road, 4th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

Whether it’s their classic fare or the more innovative versions, this no-frills restaurant is your go to option if Bengali food is what you’re craving for. From singaras {samosas} and fish fry to regular chops, the starters section has plenty on offer. Tasting almost like homemade food, the Jhinge Aloo Poshto {potatoes and ridge gourd cooked in poppy paste} and Shorshe Ilish {hilsa cooked in mustard} is what we’d recommend here.  Finish off with a portion of their Nolen Gur ice cream. Read more about it here.

Koshe Kosha

1017, 1st Floor, 80 Feet Road, 1st Block Koramangala, Bengaluru

