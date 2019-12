For when you want to feast on a spiffy Chinese menu, Mainland China is ideal. This branch in Kalyan Nagar is perfect for families or even team lunches. You can either sign up for their daily buffets. Or you can pick from a vast menu that includes their line-up of delicate dimsums and Pan Grilled Crab Cakes. There’s also the Sliced Chicken with Kafir Lime, the Roast Duck in Chilli Plum Sauce, and the Roast Lamb in Mahlak Sauce. You can pair these up with their Lemongrass Fried Rice or their Chilli Garlic Noodles.