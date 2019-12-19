Doll Up Your Little One With Clothes From This Store In Indiranagar

Rishyana in Indiranagar is a slow fashion label for kids that keeps things slow and stylish. Clothes are designed (and and made) in house keeping in mind the functionality and usage of locally available organic fabrics like Cotton, Khadi, Linen, Viscose and Silk. We are talking about dresses, salwar sets, lehengas, kurtas, dhoti pants and shirts for both boys and girls.

If you are looking for an occasion worthy dress for your little one Rishyana has got you sorted, and how. Think tulle dresses in different colours, silk dresses with mild hand embroidery and floral embellishments, and lehenga choli made out of organic block print cotton. For the little guy, find shirts and kurtas in fun prints of dogs, rickshaws and block prints, sherwani sets in bright blues and oranges made with raw silk, and pair them with dhoti pants. Kids fussy about fancy outfits and always complain about the embellishments being too pricky, worry not. All outfits are lined with cotton lining are gentle on your little one's skin.

They also stock up on everyday casual dresses such as spaghetti strap and halter neck dresses and tops made out of sustainable fabrics with block prints and tie-dye materials. They stock up on clothing for kids from 6 months to 12 years and the pricing starts at INR 100. Grab a hairband with fun accents such as a small hat, feathers, and kitten ears as you check out.