For A Weekend Of Trekking, River Rafting, And Waterfalls Look No Further Than Hilly Agumbe

Trekking trails are plenty in Agumbe. And they range from short, easy expeditions to arduous ones. If you prefer hikes that last for a couple of hours, then, plan one around a waterfall visit. To catch a glimpse of the Barkana Falls, you can take a 2 – 3km trek from the village of Mallandur. You can park your bike at the village and make your way to the viewpoint from where you spot the tumbling waterfalls, in the midst of the thick rainforest. This is from a distance and if you want to visit the waterfall up close, you will need a guide and permission from the forest officials.

If you prefer a challenge, then the trek to the Koodlu Theertha Falls won’t disappoint. Again, you will need a local guide here since you’ll make your way through the forests. The trek is around 15kms {both ways}. And you’ll be rewarded for your hard work with the sight of the solitary falls in the midst of nowhere.

The most popular trek, however, is the one to Narasimha Parvatha, the highest peak in Agumbe. You will have to travel deep inside the Kudremukh National Park to make your way to the peak. Permissions and guides are a must and the trail is best avoided in the monsoons. While there is a longer route from the village of Mallandur, most trekkers prefer the route from a hamlet called Kigga. From here, you’ll have to make the steep ascent to the top of the hill and pass through thick forests and open grasslands. When you reach the peak, the gorgeous surrounding mountains will have you spellbound. A word of caution though, Naxalite activity is not unknown in this area. So, if the forest officials insist that you not make the trip, we recommend that you drop the idea.