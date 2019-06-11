Walk Down The Aisle Looking Like A Dream With This Design House In Koramangala

The wedding season is upon us and it is time to get all prepped up for either your big day or even your best friend's wedding. Check out Riya Kodali Design House in Koramangala for elegant and classy gowns and lehengas that would make you look like a princess. If you have always dreamed of walking down the aisle in a white dress, then Riya Kodali is all set to bring it to life.

While you are at the studio, check out their lehengas that are accentuated with Swarovski crystals, embossed flowers and lots of sequins. With different cuts, silhouettes and colours, each piece is worth trying on. The dresses have captured the writer's heart. Filled with cancan (making them puffy), they designers eye for detail will ensure that it suits different skin tones and cuts that would suit different body types.

The turquoise blue gown with netted top with embossed floral accents is the writer's pick. The hues of indigo, lavender and peach look beautiful with embellishments on both gowns and lehengas. The blouses also stand out. From backless ones to blouses with different cuts and styles (we'll let you see it and decide), the fit is perfect and looks good with the skirts she makes. Her panache for matching colours makes her creations aesthetically pleasing. Visit her if you are getting hitched or have a wedding to attend and make heads turn.