Riders On The Storm, Stay At This Doors-Themed Hostel In Anjuna For Just INR 280

Conveniently located in the centre of Goa’s heart, in Anjuna, Roadhouse Hostel {a chain of hostels across Goa and a few other places in India} is a dream come true to music lovers and backpackers. A bright yellow house, with psychedelic paintings on the steps to start off with, it’s a throwback to the hippie era. Except that there’s WiFi to bring you back to present time.

The dorm rooms – kitted with bunk beds for two, four, six or eight people, have been divided into mixed ones and separate ones for the ladies. If you really want to live like a backpacker, they have non-air-conditioned options, but no one will judge you for wanting the air-con! The living area is super fun, with mattresses on the floor to just chill out and make new friends. The life-size painting of Jim Morrison there will make any musician want to start strumming a song. Ideally, Roadhouse Blues, because well…