Weekend Getaways In Kerala That You Can Reach In Under 10 Hours By Road

Kannur may not be at the top of every tourist’s itinerary in Kerala but that’s exactly why you should head there for a quiet weekend away. There are plenty of beach resorts that are not just equipped with all the facilities but come at a budget price when compared to elsewhere in Kerala. Kannur is perfect for when you don’t want to do much but laze by the sea. However, if you insist on getting out, the St. Angelo Fort, Payyambalam Beach, and Arakkal Museum should keep you occupied. You can also drive to the town of Thalassery for their famed biryani.