A Hidden Gem For Indo Chinese Food Without Burning A Hole In Your Pocket

Fast Food Restaurants

Rolls & Bowls

Brookefields, Bengaluru
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Shop 3, 8th Main Road, BEML Layout, Brookefield, Bengaluru

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Rolls & Bowls is a hidden gem near Kundanhalli gate as their Mughlai parathas will make you come back to this place. More of Indo-Chinese dishes ranging from rolls to noodles to tandoors. Manchow soup is pretty decent here to start with. Do try their Chicken Mughlai parathas which are amazing. Not to miss their newly added fish starter. Kathi rolls are decent with a good amount of filling.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹5,00

Best To Go With?

Bae

