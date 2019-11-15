Yum Kathi Rolls & Chinese Cuisine, This Restaurant Is Worth Every Penny!

When it comes to Kathi rolls & Chinese cuisine, Rolls N bowls does a brilliant job. Located in Brookfield in a small outlet all the wonders happen in their kitchen. The outlet is quite small and cozy with simple interior works and they also have a good parking space. One can see how delivery boys bustle this place for picking up their orders Talking about the food, the soups will wake up your appetite. They prepare all the parathas required for their rolls are made in-house and one can easily identify it while they take the first bite. * Mughlai paratha which is their in house special, had a great aroma and was lip-smacking. Every bite that you have is so good and will definitely satisfy your palates. * Kathi rolls were so succulent and juicy, they use in-house prepared chat masala which is added to their rolls to pump up the taste buds more. The main course was very well made and cooked to perfection. We tried Singapore fried rice with Gobi Manchurian gravy & Chilli chicken gravy. Pennywise this restaurant is so worthy when compared to their mouth-watering dishes they make.