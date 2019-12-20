This resort, with glass cottages, unending coffee plantations and zen vibes all around, there’s no reason you won’t fall in love with Java Rain, in the hills of Chikmagalur.
Wake Up In This Romantic Glass Cottage To Silence And The Smell Of Coffee In Chikmagalur
Shortcut
Relax, Take It Easy
Started by the same folks behind Bangalore’s 100ft. Boutique Bar Restaurant and the Bayleaf Restaurant, it’s not difficult to see that the three properties are connected. They all ooze those soothing, zen vibes and chic decor. But, I have truly fallen head over heels for this Chikmagalur resort. Nestled in the middle of the Mullayanagiri hills with coffee plantations as far as the eyes can see, Java Rain is spread across a sprawling garden. So, take a book, find yourself a comfortable spot, and just unwind. You’ll feel the city blues melting away in no time!
Wake Up And Smell The Coffee
The resort is kitted out with four single villas, four double villas and three swanky presidential suites {perfect to treat your significant other}. All of them are massive, and with ceiling to floor glass windows that give you the feeling of being in the forest at all times. The villas are decked out with bathrooms that look like they are from a luxury spaceship, and the bedrooms themselves look like swish New York penthouses, in fact, even better! There’s also the love chairs and couches on your private deck to just sit and stare at nature. So you know where to go to indulge! The suite has three bedrooms — one with a private pool, jacuzzi and the third with a stunning view of the town, and is ideal for a group of six to eight. With attached decks to relax on and sip on copious amounts of coffee, of course, make sure you stay more than just a night to really soak in the chill vibes. Ah, this is the life!
On The Plantations
When you’re woken up by the warm sunlight streaming in, head out to the swimming pool. I can really spend many hours here with a book in hand {or Kindle, for you hi-tech, folks}, or just chatting with the rest of my gang. No music, no noise, no electronic distractions… this is serenity, folks. I also like just sitting around a statue of the Buddha which has his quintessentially calm features. Meals are currently all at their restaurant Mirra which serves up international cuisines, and local fare. I’d recommend you stick to the delicious regional cuisine loaded with fresh spices. Think neer dosas, akki roti, chicken curry and fish. Yum! These folks sure know how to pamper their guests. The only thing I missed was a massage. But fear not! A spa is coming soon too!
Comments (0)