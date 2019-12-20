Wake Up In This Romantic Glass Cottage To Silence And The Smell Of Coffee In Chikmagalur

The resort is kitted out with four single villas, four double villas and three swanky presidential suites {perfect to treat your significant other}. All of them are massive, and with ceiling to floor glass windows that give you the feeling of being in the forest at all times. The villas are decked out with bathrooms that look like they are from a luxury spaceship, and the bedrooms themselves look like swish New York penthouses, in fact, even better! There’s also the love chairs and couches on your private deck to just sit and stare at nature. So you know where to go to indulge! The suite has three bedrooms — one with a private pool, jacuzzi and the third with a stunning view of the town, and is ideal for a group of six to eight. With attached decks to relax on and sip on copious amounts of coffee, of course, make sure you stay more than just a night to really soak in the chill vibes. Ah, this is the life!