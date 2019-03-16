Calling All Lovebirds! Dial Up The Romance At These Resorts Around Bangalore

Angana is spread over two acres, with beautifully-kept lawns and greenery. The main structure is an ancestral home, with six rooms, constructed out of grey stone work, giving it a lovely heritage feel. The centre courtyard is a great place to relax with bae, or better still with other fellow couples if you are on a double date! On the other side, are two cottages overlooking a well-manicured lawn with a single bench beautifully placed under a huge tree in a corner. We love the swimming pool though, that is like a temple-style pond with steps leading down to the water’s edge.

Read more about it here.

Price: INR 6,000 upwards