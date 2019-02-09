Make Sure You Feel The Love With Your Special Someone At These Romantic Restaurants In Town

With a view to set anyone’s mood right, a relaxed Goa-like vibe and soothing music in the background, Om Made Cafe is also one of the most romantic restaurants in Koramangala too. The setting makes for a charming date night spot, where you can sit back and enjoy your meal, and each other’s company, of course. While the quiches and sandwiches will sort you out for light eats, Smoky Lamb Burger and Char Cheese Risotto might make for filling mains. If either (or both) of you are chocoholics, their OMC Mug (brownie or cookie with chocolate sauce, ice cream and pistachios/almonds) is a must-try.

RomTip: The sunsets here are dreamy, and a romantic mood is likely to ensue.