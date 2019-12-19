Rooftop Bar Run By Two Food Trucks!

KA.01 is Namma Bengaluru’s latest Rooftop Bar. The USP of this place is that it is run by two Food Trucks placed on two ends of the restaurant! One serving some amazing drinks and the other dishing out some lip smacking food! They have all their cocktails named after places in Bangalore like Marathahalli, Electronic City, Rajajinagar and Jayanagar etc. I particularly liked the Shantinagar and Rajajinagar 😄. The food at this place was quite delectable! Plenty of options for both vegetarians and non vegetarians! Do try out the Dahi ke Pithore, they were the best vegetarian starter here! The desserts served here were amazing too! The staff is so good here and the services are fast too! Do head out to experience an amazing rooftop experience that has some excellent ambience.