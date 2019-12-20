Date Nights Made Extra Special With Rooftop Dining At Om Made Cafe

One of the prettier rooftop restaurants in Koramangala, Om Made Cafe is all about the ambience, the limited but carefully selected menu, and the service. If you are looking for a place to dine with your date or bae, OM Made Cafe must be on your list. With the lovely weather and beautifully lit ambience, it is a perfect spot for a romantic dinner or even brunch. For starters, try the Bruschetta fresh tapenade and toasted bread and Bufala flatbread with sundried tomatoes, mozzarella and ruccula. If you love salads, you won’t be disappointed. Vegetarians, try the Tabbouleh which is a wheat Mediterranean salad with tomatoes and red peppers and non-vegetarians, try the Gialli which is a blue cheese crouton, arugula and sun-dried tomatoes salad with green tomato chutney and caramalised walnuts.

The penne arrabbiata pasta and pumpkin risotto here are absolute winners. They also have an all raw healthy menu with options like raw soup and raw lasagna. Sip on some sangria or Sula wines to go with your food. Not really a drinker? The ice-teas and lemonades here are refreshing and tasty. Finish the meal with their signature dessert - OMC mug filled with brownies or cookies with ice-cream and chocolate sauce. They also serve cheese platter at INR 650 for all the cheese lovers. The lovely ambience and the healthy menu sure makes OM Made Cafe a winner for us.