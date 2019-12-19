Florance Flora, a Bangalore-based floricultural brand of over 40 years, has just gone the retail way with Rooted Gifts. An online store of potted flowering plants, Rooted Gifts lists a bunch of local and exotic blooms that you can have delivered to your home. Roses, Gerberas, Carnations, Orchids, Phalaenopsis and Anthuriums are all up for sale.

Through Rooted Gifts, the company wants to promote the idea of gifting solutions that are eco-friendly, are low-maintenance and add a dose of freshness to living spaces. Going through the website, we see that Rooted Gifts offers suggestions based on occasion and colours. Once you’ve settled on the flowering plant that suits your fancy, Rooted Gifts packages it with a spot of creativity, attaches messages (if you like), and even sends you a note on how to care for the plant.

When: Deliveries are done within 1-3 days of placing the order. When you are ordering, do check if they are deliver to your pincode.

Contact: +91 9108562792 (for placing your order)

Price: INR 200 onwards

Find them on Facebook here.

You can shop online here.