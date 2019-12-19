This Cafe In Koramangala Doubles Up As A Party Pad With Jacuzzi And A Co-Working Space

RoundUp Cafe in Koramangala goes beyond the realm of what a regular cafe is. There's a jacuzzi and a mini theatre to start with and you can also work out of here while you puff your hookah and bite into fries and pizza.
RoundUp Cafe in Koramangala goes beyond the realm of what a regular cafe is. There's a jacuzzi and a mini theatre to start with and you can also work out of here while you puff your hookah and bite into fries and pizza.
Housed inside a villa, RoundUp Cafe is one of those cafes in Koramangala that you'd head to for a nice cup of coffee and catch magical mist with your BFF. In fact, the alfresco seating is very pretty in the evenings with fairy lights strung above. Date nights? YESS!! They have candlelight dinner options like romantic movie screening and dinning &romantic stay. A perfect place for Netflix & chill for a group of 10 to 20 people with complementary stuff. It is also one of those themed cafes in Bengaluru with unique amenities.
It’s really cool given the fact that the party space has a movie theatre which is completely soundproof for bachelorette and jacuzzi parties. What goes on the rooftops are live match screening, live music bands on Saturday nights, comedy shows and craft workshops, open-air candlelight dinner and movie under the stars for couples. Check out this cafe to hang out with friends!
You'll need to check about the availability with the cafe manager before booking out the party pad.
