This Cafe In Koramangala Doubles Up As A Party Pad With Jacuzzi And A Co-Working Space

Housed inside a villa, RoundUp Cafe is one of those cafes in Koramangala that you'd head to for a nice cup of coffee and catch magical mist with your BFF. In fact, the alfresco seating is very pretty in the evenings with fairy lights strung above. Date nights? YESS!! They have candlelight dinner options like romantic movie screening and dinning &romantic stay. A perfect place for Netflix & chill for a group of 10 to 20 people with complementary stuff. It is also one of those themed cafes in Bengaluru with unique amenities.

It’s really cool given the fact that the party space has a movie theatre which is completely soundproof for bachelorette and jacuzzi parties. What goes on the rooftops are live match screening, live music bands on Saturday nights, comedy shows and craft workshops, open-air candlelight dinner and movie under the stars for couples. Check out this cafe to hang out with friends!