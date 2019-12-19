Once your ID proof and driver’s license details are verified, the 24-hour service lets you pick from any variant of Royal Enfield {the Classic 350 seems to be a popular option}, including the recently-added Himalayan which is perfect for any terrain or trail you have in mind. And, the best part? With daily rates starting from INR 700 on weekdays {INR 1,000 on weekends}, it won’t cost you a fortune! They also have weekly and monthly packages at equally reasonable prices. Don’t have the right gear for your ride? Their tie-up with the rental service, Gear N Ride, gives customers an exclusive discount. Coupons for restaurants in the city are also on the cards.

Price: INR 700 upwards per day for the bikes {differs according to model}, INR 300 per day for scooters

Contact: +91 9019595595

