Hit The Road Jack: On A Rented Enfield From Royal Brothers
Always wanted to savour the experience of riding a premium Royal Enfield bike? Well, wait no more, folks. Hit up Royal Brothers, a city-based bike rental startup that lets you ride away into the sunset with one of the beastly motorcycles at reasonable rates, be it for a long, weekend expedition or for a spontaneous trip with friends. Started by the teacher-student duo, Manjunath T N and Abhishek C Shekar, the venture is touted to be South India’s first RTO-authorised self-ride bike rental service and currently has a presence in six locations in South India {includes Goa, Mangalore, Mysore, Udupi and Manipal}.
With a fleet of over 200 bikes {they started off with a mere five, they tell us} and almost 10,000 customers so far, they have already covered 1 million kilometres! In fact, they call themselves a brotherhood rather than a brand. But that’s not all. Even if you’re looking for a quick way to commute in the city, they have scooters {Honda Activa and Suzuki Access} as well. We love that they have around 25 pickup and parking locations in the city {from Yeshwantpur to Jayanagar}, letting you drop the bike off at a spot near you.
Once your ID proof and driver’s license details are verified, the 24-hour service lets you pick from any variant of Royal Enfield {the Classic 350 seems to be a popular option}, including the recently-added Himalayan which is perfect for any terrain or trail you have in mind. And, the best part? With daily rates starting from INR 700 on weekdays {INR 1,000 on weekends}, it won’t cost you a fortune! They also have weekly and monthly packages at equally reasonable prices. Don’t have the right gear for your ride? Their tie-up with the rental service, Gear N Ride, gives customers an exclusive discount. Coupons for restaurants in the city are also on the cards.
Price: INR 700 upwards per day for the bikes {differs according to model}, INR 300 per day for scooters
Contact: +91 9019595595
