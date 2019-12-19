Head To This Store To Get Your Clothes Dyed And Look Brand New!

For those of you who are all about sustainable fashion, you are going to fall in love with Royal Cleaners and Dyers in Basavanagudi. Not only will the uncle at the counter chat you up with small talk, but he also undertakes dyeing clothes. Folks of all ages come here to get their clothes dyed regularly. Instead of spending a lot of money on purchasing new clothes, do up your old ones in different colours and patterns for just INR 250. He only takes 24 hours to change colours and make it look brand new. If the apparel is slightly worn out, he’ll also fix it up with stitches and new buttons. Change up your wardrobe by adding new dyes to your apparel!