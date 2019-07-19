We’ve written about what the ladies can buy at Royal Meenakshi Mall, but don’t worry, lads. We’ve got a list for you too. From regal sherwanis and kurtas to formal shirts, t-shirts and jeans, you can curate your entire wardrobe with one visit here!
Lee To Wrangler: Best Of Men's Shopping
Swayamvar
We’ve already raved about Swayamvar here. The store is perfect for when you have to get last-minute shaadi done. Remember those regal sherwanis we were talking about? You’ll find them here along with accessories like pagadis, juttis and shawls. If not for Indian wear, you can always go for their chic suits or blazers.
Van Heusen
Looking for smart casuals to wear to your office? Van Heusen might be your answer. Shirts, suits and blazers, they’ve got it all, and the quality is something definitely worth investing in. Apart from professional wear, you can pick up some t-shirts, jeans, shorts and gym wear, too!
Louis Philippe
Stay fashion forward with premium work wear from Louis Philippe. We found trousers and chinos for all occasions and their shirts (both formal and semi-formal) look super classy. While you’re at it, don’t forget to check out their accessories, including ties, belts and wallets. They make for great gift options!
Peter England
Just started a new job and want to buy quality formal wear without going bust? Peter England will sort you out. Find here all the shirts, pants, suits and cufflinks to start you off, from INR 600 upwards. Apart from formals, they have polo t-shirts and casuals too!
Allen Solly
If you’re looking for that perfect collection of semi-formal clothes, simply head to Allen Solly. From cool trousers and chinos to Friday casuals and formal shirts, they’ll have you looking your best! You’ll also find activewear and a range of denim here.
Woodland
Love trekking? Then, you probably know that Woodland is the best place to shop for camping and outdoor gear like sturdy shoes, jackets and safari pants. The t-shirts and polo sections are also pretty impressive, to pair with their comfy pants.
Wrangler
Whether you’re looking for a lasting pair of denims, funky tees or fresh coloured shirts, Wrangler is great for all ages. We spotted plenty of checks, prints and absolutely loved their summer collection. They had breezy pinks, greens and blues that look good with anything!
Lee
Apart from their specially designed collection called Urban Riders targeted towards cyclists (these come with heat breaker tech to keep you cool during your commute!), they have a MARVEL range inspired by the comics, and a collection called Black Label that offers clothes for work as well as play.
Levis
Of course, when it comes to updating your denim collection, there’s nothing quite like Levi’s. At the moment, they have a flat 50 per cent off, so what better time than now to go shopping! Check out their range of t.shirts and shirts too, to play it cool this season.
Show Off
With a range of casual t-shirts, shirts, blazers and shorts, Show Off is ideal for casual wear. We even spotted some full-sleeved leather jackets that you could easily wear to pull off a biker look. You’ll also find kurtas and Nehru jackets to wear to all the shaadis lining up.
UCB
Let’s face it, if nothing else works, we can always rely on UCB when it comes to a good casual wear collection. Apart from polo t-shirts, tees and t-shirts, they have some accessories in store too, like belts and wallets.
US Polo Assn.
US Polo Assn has you covered with joggers, polo shirts, shoes and backpacks. We quite liked their colourful range of round neck and collared tees, and comfy chinos. Plus, they have great options for office wear - we’d recommend you check out their cotton linen shirts!
