For close to a century, Rukmini Hall’s handpicked collection of Kanjeevarams with vintage prints has floored brides-to-be and silk lovers. The knowledgeable and patient service is another plus.
For Curated, Traditional, Hand Woven Kanjeevaram Sarees Head To Rukmini Hall
Weave Magic
After spending the early years of the 20th century going from door-to-door carrying a stack of sarees on his head, R Subbarao Suryavanshi slowly graduated to owning a hand cart to sell his wares. He then moved onto partnering with a weaver from Dharmavaram to run the place called Seethalakshmi Hall. In 1942, he opened Rukmini Hall, naming it after his only offspring.
In the early days, Suryavanshi sold his sarees for anything between INR 25 and INR 30. Of course, those prices are impossible now. But what Rukmini Hall hasn’t left behind is bringing their customers a curated collection of kanjeevarams that showcase traditional, centuries-old motifs etched on resplendent yards of silk.
Proud As A Peacock
Take for example the Peacock Chakram design that’s been part of Indian art for ages. You’ll rarely find the elegant peacock with its feathers gracefully fanned out in other saree stores today. But at Rukmini Hall, it is one of their speciality offerings. They also have rich weaves where the zari is intricately woven into the entire body of the saree along with colourful silken threads.
Heritage Buy
And that’s what is their USP. Most other saree stores concentrate on unlimited offerings that feature similar patterns. However, at Rukmini, they have a limited collection {the range begins at INR 10,000} but you can expect to stand out from the crowd. The high-end collection is perfect for a wedding in your family or if you want to own a kanjeevaram that’s nothing short of a work of art.
Can’t afford the traditional kanjeevaram, just yet? Rukmini Hall has plenty for you too. For the budget shopper, there are Kanjeevaram silks without zari work. There are also raw silk sarees, ikats, and not-so-pure silk sarees that come at a meagre INR 1,500.
Exclusive Service
We also like the shopping experience here. Instead of just piling people with choices, they make sure you are given your own sweet time to choose what you want. Also, brownie points for being one of the rare stores, in the Chickpet area, that don’t have pushy salespersons, almost dragging you into the store. Plus, they take the time to educate you about the weave and the quality of silk that you are buying.
- Nearest Metro Station: Chickpete
