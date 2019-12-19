For Curated, Traditional, Hand Woven Kanjeevaram Sarees Head To Rukmini Hall

After spending the early years of the 20th century going from door-to-door carrying a stack of sarees on his head, R Subbarao Suryavanshi slowly graduated to owning a hand cart to sell his wares. He then moved onto partnering with a weaver from Dharmavaram to run the place called Seethalakshmi Hall. In 1942, he opened Rukmini Hall, naming it after his only offspring.

In the early days, Suryavanshi sold his sarees for anything between INR 25 and INR 30. Of course, those prices are impossible now. But what Rukmini Hall hasn’t left behind is bringing their customers a curated collection of kanjeevarams that showcase traditional, centuries-old motifs etched on resplendent yards of silk.