This place is one of a kind Village themed restaurant. They have kids zone, food stalls and puppet shows and live dance shows. Anything that reminds you of a village you can see it here Ambiance is amazing. Food is delicious especially the Chaats, Dal Makhni and Biryani. This is perfect party place for families.
Village The Soul Of India
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Jayaprakash Nagar
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group
Also On Village - The Soul Of India
