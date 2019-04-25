Village The Soul Of India

Casual Dining

Village - The Soul Of India

JP Nagar, Bengaluru
3.8
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Central Mall, 6th Floor, 9th Block, JP Nagar, Bengaluru

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

This place is one of a kind Village themed restaurant. They have kids zone, food stalls and puppet shows and live dance shows. Anything that reminds you of a village you can see it here Ambiance is amazing. Food is delicious especially the Chaats, Dal Makhni and Biryani. This is perfect party place for families.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group

