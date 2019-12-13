Find Vintage Treasures At This Three-Storied Wonderland In Langford Town

Saanchi is housed at a charming three-storied building that speaks of old-world beauty. The store largely specialises in colonial furniture and antiquities. And we love that their handpicked collection is spruced up and that the display is well thought out (a rarity in antique stores). On the ground floor, they have recreated the living room space with massive opium beds made with Burma wood. The adjoining dining space has elegant dining sets and sideboards with detailed work. At the back, there’s a kitchen-like setup (many of the offerings here are budget-friendly) where you can stock up on enamelware, old-world butter churners, and spice boxes.

Up the stairs and you’ll find gramophones that still work, heavy beds, bar cabinets and stools. They have an entire section on lamps including railways lamps. They also have a small museum where Mirlay, the owner, displays a few prized treasures from her personal collection. These include camphor chests, miniature books, and chairs from a barber shop and a dentist from long, long ago. If you are building your dream home, you can also source doors, pillars, and furniture for your place from their warehouse, called Building Blocks, in Jigani. They display a sample catalogue in the basement at Saanchi.