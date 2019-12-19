No Tugs, No Tangles: Sacred Lotus’ Apparel makes Yoga Practice a Breeze

All those who have, at some point in time, been tugging at their tops instead of focusing on an asana, to save yourself from a serious wardrobe malfunction, say aye. We’re presuming that is a resounding yes, and therefore, let’s all thank Roshen Amin for her charming enterprise, Sacred Lotus. Combining her love for the art of yoga (she started learning directly from BKS Iyengar since she was 11 years old) and her passion for luxe clothing, this line is for serious yoga practitioners. It’s all about soft, natural and flowy fabric, and styles, that will not hinder but in fact, enhance.

The store is currently online as well as at the Cinnamon Store in Ulsoor, and stocks everything from yoga pants and tops to the more exotic wraps and skirts. They’re all made from natural stretch fabrics which she personally oversees through production at a fair trade unit at Auroville, Auromode. Our top favourite at the moment is the Kundalini, a kurta with a wide neck and open elephant sleeves (which can be tied around the waist). There’s also harem pants, tights, fold-over pants and shorts. We love the shorts as they are closed on the thigh and gently pleated at the waist, they allow for maximum stretch with guaranteed coverage. Hello, headstands!

Colours range from black and white to splashes of aquamarine, sky blue, red, pink and purple to add some colour to your session. And since it’s all about comfort, you can rest assured that you’ll be able to move and stretch to your absolute maximum, as the clothes quite literally work as one with your body.